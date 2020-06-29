Zanu PF youth receive $5 000 from Covid19 Fund

Elizabeth Mashiri





Midlands Bureau

Gweru – Some 116 Zanu PF youths in the Midlands Province have each received $5 000 to cushion their business from the effects of Covid19 lockdown.

The developments were disclosed on Friday by the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire when he visited the province.

The money was drawn from the $600m Covid19 Relief Fund established by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He bemoaned the low number of applicants for the relief fund and said that there were just 514 youths in the Midlands who applied.

Kudzai Chikoore one of the applicants accused officials at the Ministry of Youth for being rude hence many would be applicants got frustrated and abandoned the process.

"l have a registered company which has been operating for the past 10 years and my papers were in order when l went to apply for the Covid 19 relief fund but l was abused by some of the employees at the provincial offices. I was so embarrassed l nearly left without finalizing the process,” said Chikoore.

Machakaire promised to investigate the issue and make the findings. #MasvingoMirror.



