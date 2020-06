MIRROR REPORTER





GUTU- Talk of lip service to the 'war' against Covid. Tens of farmers from Nyazvidzi Small Scale Farming area in Gutu are gathered right now at Mandeya Business Centre without masks or observing social distancing while they wait for their MP Yeukai Simbanegavi to address a rally.

This is in violation of WHO rules to stop the spread of the virus that has killed thousands of people in the world.#MasvingoMirror#