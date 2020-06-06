Zanu PF MP exposes hundreds to Covid-19

Zanu PF Gutu North MP Yeukai Simbanegavi





• Chadzamira to investigate MP

Morris Bishi





Gutu – Talk of lip service to the ‘war’ against Covid-19, hundreds of farmers from Nyazvidzi Small Scale Farming area in Gutu were gathered at Mandeya Business Centre yesterday (Thursday) without masks or observing social distancing where they were supposed to be addressed by Zanu PF Gutu North MP Yeukai Simbanegavi.

Hundreds of villagers flocked to the business centre as they were promised to get rice after the rally something that has become the norm at Zanu PF gatherings.

This is in violation of World Health Organisation (WHO) rules to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that has killed hundreds of thousands of people across the world.

With 37 Covid-19 cases Masvingo is the third highest province with positive cases after Harare with 79 and Matebeleland South which has 40 making it one of the red zones in the country.

Efforts to get a comment from Simbanegavi were futile as she hung up her phone when this reporter introduced himself as from The Mirror.

Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira said according to national lockdown rules no gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed and strict measures must be observed like social distancing, mask wearing and sanitization. He said he will question Simbanegavi over the issue.

“Gathering of more than 50 people is still prohibited in the country. Addressing a rally during this period is against the law and I will check with the legislator involved so that I establish what exactly happened. If less than 50 people come together all the required necessities like social distancing, availability of masks and sanitizers should be observed to avoid the spread of the virus” said Chadzamira.

Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights (ZDHR) spokesperson Dr Norman Matara said it is unfortunate to hear that some politicians are addressing rallies while the nation is battling to contain the spread of Covid-19. He said deliberate gatherings pauses a health risk since it exposes citizens and the entire nation to the virus.

“It is unfortunate for a politician to deliberately gather people under the current circumstances. It exposes citizens and the entire nation to the virus looking at how the country is battling to contain the virus. It is a serious violation since the country is still under level 2 which does not allow gathering of more than 50 people” said Dr Matara.

Zimrights National Chairperson Takesure Musiiwa said it is disappointing to learn that legislators who should be the guardians of the law are ignoring those laws exposing people to the virus. He said any leader should make sure that participants of any meeting are protected.

