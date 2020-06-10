



































































Every year on the 14th of June Zimbabwe through the National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Blood Donor Day. The event serves to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood and also to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure that all individuals and communities have access to affordable and timely supplies of safe and quality-assured blood and blood products, as an integral part of universal health coverage and a key component of effective health systems.

Due to the Corona virus pandemic the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that the 2020 celebrations be done following strict covid19 regulations. As a result, WHO has suggested that all countries hold virtual commemorations. Following this recommendation, the NBSZ will host this year's celebrations through a Facebook livestream which will be streamed on various News media Facebook accounts on the 17th of June 2020.

The need for safe blood is universal. Safe blood is critical both for treatments and urgent interventions. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life and supports complex medical and surgical procedures. Blood is also vital for treating the wounded during emergencies of all kinds (natural disasters, accidents, armed conflicts, etc.) and has an essential, life-saving role in maternal and neonatal care.

Every few seconds, someone, somewhere, needs blood. We urge you to join us to make access to safe blood a reality for everyone.

Zimbabwe through NBSZ subscribes to the World Health Assembly Resolution WHA 28:72 which urges all WHO member states to promote and support the establishment of sustainable blood transfusion services based on voluntary non-remunerated blood donation programme. Zimbabwe has through the NBSZ relied on 100% voluntary unpaid blood donation since 1954.

Minimum requirements to be a blood donor:

· Must weigh 50kgs or more,

· be between 16 and 65 years of age.

· Be in general good health

· Lead a low risk lifestyle

#WorldBloodDonorDay #SafeBloodSavesLives

Voluntary blood donation is the act of choosing to donate blood on your own free will, without any payment, these individuals perform a "heroic" act, a gesture of human solidarity with the power to save lives.

An adequate supply of safe blood can only be assured through regular donations by voluntary unpaid blood donors. This is why the World Health Assembly in 2005 designated a special day to thank blood donors and encourage more people to give blood freely. World Blood Donor Day takes place every year on 14 June. As well as thanking blood donors, it is a day to raise awareness about the global need for safe blood and how everyone can contribute.

The World Blood Donor Day campaign theme in 2020 is "Safe blood saves lives". The slogan "Give blood and make the world a healthier place" has been adopted to focus on the idea that blood donors give the gift of life and that blood donations are needed all over the world to ensure individuals and communities have access to safe and quality-assured blood and blood products. Through the campaign, we call on more people all over the world to become life-savers by volunteering to donate blood regularly.

The need for blood and blood products is universal, but access to safe blood and blood products varies greatly across and within countries. In many countries, it is challenging for blood services to make sufficient blood and blood products available, while also ensuring its quality and safety. Thanks to NBSZ, the Zimbabwe blood programme has been one of the global success stories as it has managed to meet all hospital demands for blood and blood products



