Women's Action Group donates to Buhera Covid-19 fight





































DUMISANI CHAUKE

BUHERA – The Women's Action Group (WAG) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Buhera District Covid-19 response team.

Speaking during the handover at Buhera council offices, WAG Executive Director Ednah Masiyiwa said that one of the organisation's focus is promotion of sexual reproductive health and rights. As such, it was prudent to respond to covid-19 pandemic issues, she said.

WAG is working with the support from the Spotlight Initiative under United Nations Women.

"We are programming here with support from the Spotlight Initiative under United Nations Women. After seeing that we now have an epidemic, we decided to do something as an organization.

"We thought the district response team needed to be strengthened so that they respond to the epidemic effectively and our main objective is effective response to the epidemic," said Masiyiwa.#MasvingoMirror#