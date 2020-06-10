WFP to double food assistance in the country

Morris Bishi

Masvingo – World Food Program (WFP) is aiming to double the number of people under its food aid program in the country from 2,2m to 4,4m due to increased food insecurity caused by drought and the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report released by the UN agency earlier this year, about 45 million people in southern Africa are in urgent need of food aid as a result of drought, flooding and economic hardships. The report also said nearly half of Zimbabwe's 15 million people live in a state of chronic food insecurity.

WFP Zimbabwe donor relations, communications and reports assistant Tatenda Macheka told The Mirror that his organisation has revised its response plan considering the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with drought and it is aiming to double the amount of support up to the end of the year.

He said from 2,2million the organisation will continue advocating reaching 4,4million people by the official start of the lean season in October.

“As we are now aware we experienced yet another drought and many were not able to get a good harvest. We have since revised our response plan considering the effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the drought and we now require double the amount to support our program up to the end of the year. WFP is aiming to scale back its emergency lean season assistance operation from July to reach 2,2m and we will continue advocating for the funds to reach 4,4m by the official start of the lean season in October,” said Macheka.

Macheka said WFP did not pull out of Mberengwa district but it is always the case each year that it scales down food assistance post harvest. He however, said its lean season assistance program has already been extended beyond March when it would normally end because of the prolonged drought that is crippling economic situation of most families in the country.

At its peak WFP operates in all 60 rural districts of the country and 8 urban districts.