WFP to double food assistance in the country

Morris Bishi
Masvingo
– World Food Program (WFP) is aiming to double the number of people under its
food aid program in the country from 2,2m to 4,4m due to increased food
insecurity caused by drought and the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to a report released by the UN
agency earlier this year, about 45 million people in southern Africa are in
urgent need of food aid as a result of drought, flooding and economic hardships.
The report also said nearly half of Zimbabwe's 15 million people live in a
state of chronic food insecurity.
WFP Zimbabwe donor relations,
communications and reports assistant Tatenda Macheka told The Mirror that his
organisation has revised its response plan considering the effects of the Covid-19
pandemic coupled with drought and it is aiming to double the amount of support
up to the end of the year.
He said from 2,2million the organisation
will continue advocating reaching 4,4million people by the official start of
the lean season in October.
“As we are now aware we experienced yet
another drought and many were not able to get a good harvest. We have since
revised our response plan considering the effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the
drought and we now require double the amount to support our program up to the
end of the year. WFP is aiming to scale back its emergency lean season assistance
operation from July to reach 2,2m and we will continue advocating for the funds
to reach 4,4m by the official start of the lean season in October,” said
Macheka.
Macheka said WFP did not pull out of
Mberengwa district but it is always the case each year that it scales down food
assistance post harvest. He however, said its lean season assistance program
has already been extended beyond March when it would normally end because of
the prolonged drought that is crippling economic situation of most families in
the country.
At its peak WFP operates in all 60 rural
districts of the country and 8 urban districts.
