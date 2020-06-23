VMCZ distributes Wifi routers to 10 journalists























Loughty Dube.

MIRROR REPORTER

HARARE – The Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ), the country’s sole media complaints body has issued 10 Wi-Fi routers to local journalists to enhance their coverage of Covid-19 issues.

This was confirmed by VMCZ director Loughty Dube in an interview with The Mirror. The routers were distributed on Monday and they will be used for the duration of the lockdown period.

The routers which were acquired with the support of Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) of Germany are to enable the selected journalists to report Covid issues from any place including outside their newsrooms.

The routers come with data.

Journalists in this programme will also take part in Media Pulse, an international programme where they join global partners in webinar interactions focusing on the impact of Covid-19 on the journalism profession.

Mirror Editor, Nkulumani Mlambo who is one of the beneficiaries hailed the programme and said it was a shot in the arm particularly for Zimbabwean journalists where the cost of data has skyrocketed due to spiraling inflation.

“The router is used by any of our journalists who go out to cover stories particularly to do with Covid 19. It is faster and we able to report stories as they happen. It used to take us long, a day or even days before we uploaded stories on events happening out of town.

“The router has also enabled me on behalf of our newsroom to interact with journalists globally,” said Mlambo.

“VMCZ extends its appreciation to FNF for the support,” said Dube.#MasvingoMirror#