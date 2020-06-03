Vendors win case against Zvishavane Town Council

























SYDNEY NCUBE





ZVISHAVANE - MBERENGWA BUREAU

ZVISHAVANE – Four vendors have taken their case to court and won an order barring Zvishavane Town Council from destroying their structures.

The local authority wanted to destroy furniture shades and other structures for selling grocery where it had binding agreements with former Councillor Isaiah Mudekwa, Sarafina Moyo, Anna Nyoni and Bernard Ngoma.

The four argued through their lawyer Advocate Tichaona Chivasa that there was no factual evidence from council to prove that the structures were existing illegally when it is the same local authority that approved the existence of the same structures by allocating stands to the same people.

Magistrate Charity Tonongera granted the order interdicting the local authority from demolishing the entrepreneurs’ properties.

Advocate Chivasa confirmed the development.

Council had already destroyed properties in other areas including at Andrew Mare.

Advocate Chivasa said the quartet had taken the matter to court because, “there was no legal and factual basis for the local authority to allege that the buildings are illegal when the same council allocated stands and approved building plans for the same structures to be built.”#MasvingoMirror#