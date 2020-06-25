Unki donates to the elderly

































ALVINA CHIWANIKA





Masvingo- Unki Mine in partnership with the Gift of Givers Foundation has donated food hampers to 80 elderly and disabled people in Shurugwi.

The donation of 10kg mealie meal, 3kg beans, 5kg rice, 2 litres cooking oil, 2kg sugar, 500 grams tea leaves, 1 kg cremora and Ikg green bar to each recipient was made at Chachacha Business Center in Ward 10 on Saturday.

There were 20 people from each ward who received the hampers.

One of the beneficiaries Romeo Makara said he was deeply indebted to the two organisations for the donation. He said that he looks after some orphans and he had run out of food.

“I look after orphans at my place and it is increasingly becoming difficult to cater for them because of the drought and the harsh economic environment. I am indebted to Unki and the Gift of Givers Foundation for this donation,” said Makara.

Zanu PF councillor, Mudhara from Ward 11 also hailed the two companies for the donations.#MasvingoMirror#