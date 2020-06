Tourism Recovery Strategies During and after COVID 19 pandemic Part 1

The global travel and

tourism industry is experiencing a tourism meltdown as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic. It is without doubt that the COVID 19 pandemic has brought a lot of negative impacts to the tourism industry. Though there will be no easy return to business as usual period, all hope is not lost. The COVID 19 pandemic might also be an opportunity for the tourism industry to innovate and reengineer its business models and attract more tourists in the near future. The tourism industry can employ and implement some of the recovery strategies contained in this instalment in order to pick up the pieces and move on. Though recovery is certain, it is important to note that it is going to take longer because of the nature of the disease. The tourism industry is going to remain in the low arguably for the next six to 12 months, with full recovery projected post August 2021. This means that the tourism industry will have to make do with what is presently and practically possible. The industry is the hardest hit given its inherent nature and model. Given that it’s a people driven industry and contact is inherent and inevitable, this means it may be the last industry to fully recover from COVID 19 pandemic.