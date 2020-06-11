Tongaat project to produce 1 555t maize seed





















Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.



NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONA

MWENEZI - Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has hailed Tongaat Hulett for embarking on a maize seed project at Mwenezana Estates that will see the company producing 1 555tonnes of seed maize a year.

Chiwenga toured the project last week in the company of senior Government officials including Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri, Deputy Minister Clemence Chiduwa, Minister Chasi, Minister July Moyo, Minister Chadzamira, MPs and Chiefs.

The project which is in Mwenezi District has seen the seed being planted on a 465ha piece of land and technical support for the project is provided by the sugar company’s partner Seedco Private Limited, said Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe managing director Aiden Mhere.

The seed from the project is enough to plant 62 000ha of commercial maize and produce 600 000tonnes of maize and feed 20% of the country’s population.

Chiwenga noted and thanked Tongaat for complementing Government efforts to uplift the agricultural sector and food security.

He urged farmers to utilise land around existing water bodies to curb hunger especially during this time where the country is seeking to recover from the devastating effect of Cyclone Idai and the COVID-19 pandemic which have threatened national food security.

Mhere said the sugar company embarked on the project after realising that the company will put itself to even better service to the nation by diversifying into other crops particularly in times of national need.#MasvingoMirror#