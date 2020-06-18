Tanganda Tea donates to quarantine centres





































Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.



Ellen Mlambo/Patience Magora

CHIPINGE- Tanganda Tea, Zimbabwe’s largest producer and distributor of tea products has donated 400 cases of tea worth over $1m to quarantine centres throughout Zimbabwe.

The donation was made during a visit and a tour by a high powered Government delegation of Manicaland's major exporting companies.

The tour where the Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri was the guest of honour was facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement and Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The purpose of the tour was to engage, appreciate and motivate exporters to expand their operations.

Tanganda Finance Director Henry Nemaire said the donation made by his company was a response to President Mnangagwa’s call for the private sectors to support Government’s fight against Covid 19.

Kashiri said she was grateful to Tanganda Tea Company for the generous donations.

"We are grateful to the Tanganda Tea Company for their generous donation towards Covid 19. These charitable gestures are a test to our true loving, caring and compassionate nature as the people of Zimbabwe," she added. #MasvingoMirror#