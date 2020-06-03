Stolen phone exposes notorious Chipinge thief

























Ellen Mlambo

CHIPINGE – A notorious Chipinge thief was nabbed after Police traced him through a stolen phone that he had sold to a woman in the neighbourhood.

Tapiwa Mutandwa (19) stole a laptop, its charger and a ZTE cellphone worthy $8 450 from Chipinge General Hospital nurse Viola Maphosa.

He sold the cellphone to Rumbidzai Samhuta and using information from Econet, Police managed to trace Samhutsa on March 11 2020 and she in turn exposed Mutandwa as the seller of the phone.

Police went to Mutandwa’s homestead where they were told that he was in remand at the prison facing charges of malicious damage to property.

Searches at his homestead saw the laptop being recovered from Elias Rukai, the accused’s young brother. The total value of the stolen property is ZWL $8 450 and all was recovered.

Mutandwa appeared at Chipinge Magistrates’ court last week before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing two counts of unlawful entry. The second count involved $400 stolen from businessman Chakasikwa Makuyana’s Neepez shop at the Medium Density Shopping Centre.

The accused person pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment. Six months were suspended on condition of good behavior and a further six months suspended on condition he restitutes Makuyana a sum of RTGS $400 by July 31, this year. Mutandwa will therefore serve 24 months in prison.

Prosecutor Portia Mateveke said on January 27 2020, during the day, Mutandwa proceeded to Maphosa’s house and opened the unlocked door to gain entry. He took one black Acer laptop, its charger, one black ZTE cell phone and went away unnoticed.

The complainant discovered the offence the following day and made a Police report.

On March 11, detectives received information from Econet that the stolen phone was being used by Rumbidzai Samhutsa.

On the second count, the accused stole ZWL $400 from businessman Makuyana of Tamandai Village under Chief Mutema. The accused broke a window at Makuyana’s Neepez Shop, Medium density shops.

The complainant’s shopkeeper Prudence Masheedze discovered the offence and informed Makuyana who made a Police report and the accused voluntarily made indications as to how he committed the offence.#MasvingoMirror#