Stanbic Bank donates USD 17,800 PPE for Covid -19

































Stanbic Bank head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs Palmer Mugavha (right) handing over part of the PPEs to Provincial Health Services Administrator Never Chingosho.



Tawanda Homba

Masvingo- Stanbic Bank donated US$17,800 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Masvingo Provincial Hospital last Friday.

The leading financial services institution distributed 200 protective suits, 1500 surgical masks, 50 face shields, 300 N95 masks, 200 goggles and 2000 gloves for use by frontline health workers against Covid-19 at the institution.

Speaking during the handover of the equipment Stanbic Bank Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs Palmer Mugavha said the financial institution was committed to play a pivotal role in the fight against Covid-19 by availing protective clothing to frontline workers who are at great risk when discharging their duties during this critical time.

“There are many frontline workers and we appreciate their efforts. Stanbic Bank is here to support the medical front liners who can in no way escape or avoid this war as they are the backbone of the survival of our people even when we are not in times of crisis. Their commitment has given us strength and we saw it fit to assist them,” said Mugavha.

The distribution at Masvingo Provincial Hospital is part of the financial institution`s US$200 000 donation to six medical institutions in the country. The other beneficiaries are St Annes and Wilkins Hospitals in Harare, Gweru Provincial Hospital, Thorngrove Hospital in Bulawayo and Mutare Infectious Hospital.#MasvingoMirror#