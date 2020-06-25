Shurugwi community raises $500 000 for Covid-19

































ALVINA CHIWANIKA

Shurugwi - Shurugwi South MP Ronald Nyati, the business community, artisanal miners and residents have raised $500 000 for the district’s only Covid-19 treatment centre and the money was handed over to health authorities last week.

The donation was disclosed during a tour of Shurugwi District Hospital last Friday and the money was received by Shurugwi District Medical Officer Dr Charles Nyachowa.

Nyati told The Mirror that the donation was a milestone by the Shurugwi community.

“We don’t have a quarantine center in Shurugwi District. We have been fighting since the start of the lockdown to equip a treatment center here at the hospital. This is the center where everyone who tests positive passes through and I wish to thank all those who supported the efforts,” said Nyati.#MasvingoMirror#