Shurugwi community raises $500 000 for Covid-19

    Thursday, 25 June 2020
    ALVINA CHIWANIKA

    Shurugwi  - Shurugwi South MP Ronald Nyati, the business community, artisanal miners and residents have raised $500 000 for the district’s only Covid-19 treatment centre and the money was handed over to health authorities last week.

    The donation was disclosed during a tour of Shurugwi District Hospital last Friday and the money was received by Shurugwi District Medical Officer Dr Charles Nyachowa.

    Nyati told The Mirror that the donation was a milestone by the Shurugwi community.

    “We don’t have a quarantine center in Shurugwi District. We have been fighting since the start of the lockdown to equip a treatment center here at the hospital. This is the center where everyone who tests positive passes through and I wish to thank all those who supported the efforts,” said Nyati.#MasvingoMirror#

    at 25.6.20
