Shortage of test kits threatens blood supply





































Esther Massundah.

HEALTH REPORTER





HARARE- A critical shortage of imported test kits is threatening smooth blood supplies to hospitals, National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) spokesperson Esther Massundah has confirmed.

The country is running out of blood bags and test kits but Massundah was quick to point out that the situation may be rectified by June 8, 2020

However, The Mirror understands that the problem is already threatening operations booked by patients.

Massundah said the problem has been exacerbated by few cargo flights in and out of the country due the Covid-19 global lockdown.

She said in a Press statement that they are expecting supplies to start arriving by June 5 and the situation to normalise by the June 8 2020.

She also cited funding constraints as another reason why consumables are in short supply.

“The critical items are used to produce a safe unit of blood and it is not just Zimbabwe facing this problem but most of Africa. The imported consignments should arrive by Friday and we will work round the clock to ensure that all testing backlogs is cleared by Monday next week. Thereafter the situation will be back to normal,” said Massundah.

She also dispelled fears that the problem could have been caused by donor fatigue during the Covid-19 national lockdown period instead she said donors have been very supportive and they are visiting their centres as scheduled.

Meanwhile, in Masvingo the Provincial Medical Director, Dr Amadeus Shamu said they have enough blood stocks in the Province at the moment.#MasvingoMirror#