Security guard steals spare wheels to pay rent

SHANNISE DZOBO





MASVINGO – A security guard deployed at Masvingo Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) depot has pleaded for a lenient sentence after he told a local magistrate that he stole two spare wheels from cars which he was guarding in order to pay rent.

Silas Choga (30) of Mutsuri Village under Chief Nhema in Zaka said he is married and earns RTGS$800 or US$10 a month. He said he stole the spare wheels so he could sell them and get money to pay rent.

Choga and his accomplice Beloved Marandure (20) of Village 3, Southdale Farm in Gutu appeared before Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu recently for stealing the spare wheels from two different cars parked at Masvingo VID depot.

The two accused persons are employed by ZimCan Security.

On June 12, 2020 at 10pm the two who were on duty at Masvingo VID Depot connived to steal two spare wheels, sizes 14 and 16.

They pushed the wheels out of the yard and along the way they met Grey Gwite, a Police officer at Chikato Police.

Gwite arrested them and took them to Chikato Police Station.

Choga pleaded with Magistrate Ndlovu for a lesser sentence. He said he stole the wheels to get money for rent and food since his salary was not enough.

Choga was sentenced to eight months in prison and three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence for five years. Five months were further suspended on condition that he performs 175 hours of community service at Sarawapata Secondary School.

Marandura was sentenced to pay a fine of $600 by June 30, 2020, failure to pay he will go to prison for 60 days.

Marlven Mapako prosecuted. #MasvingoMirror.



