Rest in peace selfless MDC founder Nhachi

By Jeffryson Murisi
David Chitando
Brain Nhachi MDC founder is no more. Nhachi passed on today (9/06/2020)
at Neshuro Hospital in Mwenezi.
In 1999 at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, at the MDC launch Nhachi was there
coming from one of Masvingo's political hot spots of violence in the rural area of
Mwenezi. He attended the MDC first congress at Chitungwiza Aquatic Centre.
Brain Nhachi was a fearless and selfless person who gave all he had for
the party.
In order to open up the political hot bed of violence Brain Nhachi
offered his house as the base for campaign, recruitment and organising party
structures in Mwenezi.
He never campaigned for a provincial post as he had passion of
dislodging Zanu PF in Mwenezi. Rutenga, his base Zanu PF had torrid time to
organize rallies as he had the support and intelligence to mobilize vanhu
against the devil regime.
In 2013 more than 200 party leaders camped at his house and used it as
the base to organize rallies and campaign in both Mwenezi East and West.
Brain Nhachi with Charles Muzenda survived several arrests, beatings and
abductions by Zanu PF militias. All the human rights abuses against Brain Nhachi
emboldened him to fight more for the party.
Although Brain Nhachi was from Manicaland (Nyanyadzi area) Mwenezi had
become his adopted home. He was knowledgeable and a respected party leader in
Mwenezi East and West.
Brain Nhachi's death has robbed Masvingo of a true democrat. Very few
politicians in Masvingo have stood against Zanu PF brutality since 1999 until
today and soldiered on with passion as Brain did.
Brain Nhachi could have campaigned as councillor for Rutenga ward but he
was always the first to approach or suggest someone to stand for the party.
Rest in peace Brain Nhachi. The late Brain Nhachi.
