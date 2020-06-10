Rest in peace selfless MDC founder Nhachi





By Jeffryson Murisi David Chitando

Brain Nhachi MDC founder is no more. Nhachi passed on today (9/06/2020) at Neshuro Hospital in Mwenezi.

In 1999 at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, at the MDC launch Nhachi was there coming from one of Masvingo's political hot spots of violence in the rural area of Mwenezi. He attended the MDC first congress at Chitungwiza Aquatic Centre.

Brain Nhachi was a fearless and selfless person who gave all he had for the party.

In order to open up the political hot bed of violence Brain Nhachi offered his house as the base for campaign, recruitment and organising party structures in Mwenezi.

He never campaigned for a provincial post as he had passion of dislodging Zanu PF in Mwenezi. Rutenga, his base Zanu PF had torrid time to organize rallies as he had the support and intelligence to mobilize vanhu against the devil regime.

In 2013 more than 200 party leaders camped at his house and used it as the base to organize rallies and campaign in both Mwenezi East and West.

Brain Nhachi with Charles Muzenda survived several arrests, beatings and abductions by Zanu PF militias. All the human rights abuses against Brain Nhachi emboldened him to fight more for the party.

Although Brain Nhachi was from Manicaland (Nyanyadzi area) Mwenezi had become his adopted home. He was knowledgeable and a respected party leader in Mwenezi East and West.

Brain Nhachi's death has robbed Masvingo of a true democrat. Very few politicians in Masvingo have stood against Zanu PF brutality since 1999 until today and soldiered on with passion as Brain did.

Brain Nhachi could have campaigned as councillor for Rutenga ward but he was always the first to approach or suggest someone to stand for the party. Rest in peace Brain Nhachi.

The late Brain Nhachi.