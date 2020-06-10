Report border jumpers to Police, Matuke tells Chiredzi chiefs

DELIGHT CHIREFU

CHIREDZI-The Deputy Minister of Public Service and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke has made a clarion call to chiefs to report all those who skip the border from neighbouring countries into Zimbabwe to the Police so that they are arrested and quarantined for Covid-19.

"Chiefs here in Chiredzi should play a pivotal role and report all Zimbabweans who are returning back home using illegal routes to the Police so that they are sent to quarantine centres in order to avoid the spreading of Covid-19 virus to villagers," said Matuke during a tour of Rupangwana quarantine centre recently.

Matuke made particular reference to Chief Sengwe whose area share the border with Limpopo Province in South Africa where border jumpers use porous entry points at Corner 18 in Chikwalakwala as the neighbouring country tightens its lockdown measures.

In Chiredzi District, Rupangwana Training Centre was turned into a quarantine facility, where 2 Zimbabweans are currently being held.

Matuke was accompanied by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira.

Masvingo Province has 117 people under quarantine, with Masvingo Poly having 71 inmates, Alford Institute has 44 and Rupangwana has 2.

Matuke also said the Government has decided to welcome all Zimbabweans returning home provided they go through the 21 day mandatory quarantine period.

"Government has decided to welcome our fellow Zimbabweans returning home provided they undergo procedural 21 day quarantine where they will be undergoing periodical testing for Covid-19 until they are cleared," he said.

Deputy Minister of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke.