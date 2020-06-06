Rekindling business operations through enhanced labour productivity post COVID- 19 lockdown

By Patience Mabika
Boosting
the productivity of labour is key in reviving Zimbabwean businesses that have
been negatively affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Most businesses except those
that fall under essential services have not been operating to their full
capacity in a bid to fulfil the requirements of SI 100 of 2020.This has had
ripple effects on both the employer and employees given the volatile and
creaking economic environment currently prevailing in the country. Some
companies have embarked on retrenchment of employees which has seen
organisations losing funds in retrenchment packages and employees losing jobs.
Worldwide employees have lost jobs and in America 20.5 million jobs were lost
in April which has never happened before in their history. Now that companies
have scaled up their operations it is pertinent that they enhance the
productivity of the employees so as to rekindle their operations. Although this
is not an easy avenue to exploit, harnessing labour efficiency can see
organisations being rejuvenated from the effects of COVID-19.
Enhanced
labour productivity can be explained as the amount of labour output generated
from input of labour or workforce or the value that each employee creates per
unit of his or her input (Preenen, Vergeez, Kraan&Whondt, 2010).
Essentially it is a measure of labour efficiency. This implies that
organisations should craft and implement distinct strategies, policies and
practices to manage their human resource so that they revive and rekindle their
business through enhanced labour productivity. This is in line with the human
capital theory of HRM which stipulates that an organisation depends on its
human resource for competitive advantage and growth particularly if it matches
the VROI model that is valuable, rare, organised and inimitable (Armstrong,
2011). There are a number of practical strategies that organisations can put in
place to manage their human resource so as to revive their business through
enhanced labour productivity. These include introducing strategic human
resource development programs, performance based pay, employee wellness programs,
providing strict time lines for assigned tasks, effective communication and
improving business processes among others.
·
Strategic HRD- it
important for organisations to move away from ‘ritual’ training programs where
organisations just train employees for the sake of it. It is high time that
organisations view training as a strategic investment where they can get a
return on investment at the end of the day. Gone are the days when
organisations would just allocate a training budget without following up on how
that training has contributed to the attainment of the overall bottom line. It
is imperative for organisations to concentrate on training programs that
enhance the critical skills that are linked to the attainment of the overall
business strategy.
·
Performance based pay- It
is critical for organisations to recognise those employees that contribute
significantly towards attainment of organisational goals. This has motivational
effect to both performers and non performers in the organisation and this goes
a long way in enhancing labour productivity. PBP creates organisational
citizenship behaviours amongst employees which are vital in rekindling and resuscitating
organisations that are on the verge of collapsing.
·
Employee wellness
programs- This is very crucial if organisations are to enhance the productivity
of labour. Physical and mental health status of employees should be prioritised
because the possibility of enhancing productivity of labour is hinged on that.
Due to the COVID -19 induced lockdown some employees have suffered loss of
income in the form of salaries and even time and this has triggered stress
amongst employees. Organisations need to be considerate when dealing with such
traumatised employees. Counselling services should be provided within
organisation premises whenever need arises. Testing and screening of employees
for COVID-19 should be an ongoing thing because one might test negative today
but tomorrow might be positive due to various interactions engaged by employees after and on their way work. Social
distancing within offices, factories and worksites should be emphasised as a way
to minimise the spread of the pandemic especially now that we are in winter
where many people cough and sneeze a lot. Putting on recommended surgical face masks should become
a norm in all work places to fight the spread of this covid-19 pandemic
·
Strict time lines for assigned
tasks- Gone are the days when employees would be assigned tasks and be expected
to produce results within ‘reasonable’ time frames. Organisations are in ICU state
hence the need for urgency on whatever assigned task. Every assignment should
be treated as an emergence and that way the labour productivity of employees
will be enhanced.
·
Improve business
processes- It is pertinent for organisations to revise their business processes
as they re-open. It is pointless to
stick to old ways of doing things when we are now operating in new ways, the
usual is gone and this truth should be embraced by any organisation that is
serious to take-off in its operations. Transparency in the introduction of
artificial intelligence in business operations systems will go a long way in
employees accepting technology and the benefits that it brings to both the
employer and the employee. When this is achieved labour productivity will be
enhanced which will facilitate the rekindling of ailing businesses.
·
Effective communication-
It is vital that organisations emphasise on effective communication. Accurate and current information on business
progress, its future and even COVID-19 updates should be timeously disseminated
to employees to avoid unnecessary panic among employees as this affects labour
productivity which can lead to the extinction of some organisations.
Patience
Mabika is lecturer at Great Zimbabwe University in the department of Human
Resources. She can be contacted on patiencemabikamoyo@gmail.com
0 comments:
Post a comment