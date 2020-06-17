Prominent Kwekwe lawyer up for fraud

























Morris Bishi

Masvingo – A Kwekwe based lawyer James Magodora (52) has appeared in court facing allegations of putting to personal use money deposited into his trust account by a client who wanted to buy a plot in the Midlands town.

Magodora appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Patience Madondo on Monday and is charged with stealing trust property involving US$16 485.

The complainant in the matter is former Masvingo City Councilor Onias Chingombe who made the payment to Magodora on behalf of her daughter based in the UK.

Prosecutor Malvin Mapako alleges that sometime in September 2016, Chingombe`s daughter saw an advert on the internet for the sale of Plot number 43 Rosslin Farm, Kwekwe belonging to Benjamin Mahlatini.

She consulted her lawyer Tichaona Bhunu of Bhunu and Associates to assist her in purchasing the said 10 hectare plot and the seller (Mahlatini) consulted Magodora who owns Magodora and Company Legal Practitioners to assist him in selling the plot.

On October 11, 2016 using the power of attorney granted him by her daughter, Chingombe transferred US$16 485 into Magodora`s CBZ Bank trust account through Real Time Gross Settlement from his Barclays Bank account. The money was supposed to be given to Mahlatini for the payment of the plot. The money reflected on Magodora`s account the following day, according to court records.

Chingombe and Mahlatini failed to reach an agreement on the transfer of the plot allegedly after Magodora changed details in the draft agreement. The lawyer failed to release the money into Mahlatini`s account despite Mahlatini being the owner of the said stand.

Attempts to get a refund from Magodora since 2016 proved futile and Chingombe made a Police report last year. A warrant of arrest was issued against Magodora but it took almost a year for him to be arrested despite undertaking his usual duties in Kwekwe on a daily basis.

Magistrate Madondo remanded Magodora out of custody on free bail to July 15, 2020 for trial.#MasvingoMirror#