No road repairs in Gutu for 15 years

































































The 40km stretch of road between Mugoni and Mazare Business centres under Chief Makore in Gutu has not been maintained for more than 15 years now. Busses have stopped using the route forcing villagers to wake up at 2am and walk many kilometres to the main road to get transport to Masvingo. The state of infrastructure in this area like elsewhere in Zimbabwe is far worse than what the Zanu PF Government found it at independence.

Gutu Ward 27 councillor Jefrey Tangamhare said appeals to the District Development Fund for maintenance of the road have over the years fell on deaf ears.#MasvingoMirror#

