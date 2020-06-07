    • Latest News

    No fuel for non-essential service motorists in Chipinge

    Chipinge District Administrator, William Mashava
    Ellen Mlambo

    Chipinge  - Chipinge District has in its bid to deal with the critical shortage of fuel ordered service stations to sell petrol and diesel to  motorists providing essential services only. 
    Motorists are required to produce letters at service station to show that they are using their cars for essential and necessary services.
    Tens of motorists were turned away from service stations in the small agricultural town today.
    Chipinge District Administrator, William Mashava confirmed the development and told The Mirror that there was too much unnecessary movement during lockdown. He said this was taking away fuel needed for essential services.
    He said several districts have adopted this strategy in order to save the precious liquid and the new requirement will only be reviewed when the fuel situation improves.
