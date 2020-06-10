New suburb caught between two local authorities

Morris Bishi
Masvingo
– The ownership of the city`s new suburb Victoria Range is divided between two
local authorities stalling its development and it has gone for a long time
without critical services like water, sewer and refuse collection.
Victoria Range is part of Masvingo City
but is in Ward 7 under Masvingo Rural District Council (MRDC) and its councilor
Bennegina Mudambiranwa reports to MRDC leaving the area without a
representative at Masvingo City Council.
The area with over 15000 houses was a State
land which was developed through various land developers under MRDC.
The suburb does not have sewer connection
and refuse collection and residents are not paying service charges to the city
council. Only a few with water connection are paying for water charges.
Mudambiranwa said she used to have
challenges during the first days but is now used to the arrangement. She said
she reports challenges brought forward by residents of the suburb to MRDC despite
the area being located in the City. She also confirmed that they are not paying
service charges.
“I am the councilor of the area which
covers Victoria Range and I report all issues to the rural council. The
arrangement is complex to the extent that it used to give me challenges but I
am now coping. There is an MOU signed between the two councils where our
executives communicate with their colleagues at the City Council. We are only
paying for water charges since the area does not have a sewer connection as
well as refuse collection,” said Mudambiranwa.
Masvingo City Mayor Collen Maboke said the
arrangement has consequences since the area is not represented in city council
and challenges affecting the area are normally not raised in full council
meetings. He said the City Council is losing potential revenue since they are
collecting nothing in terms of service charges from the suburb.
