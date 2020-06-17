Mwenezi RDC chairman threatens to take debtors to court











































Albert Chivanga.

NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONA

MWENEZI - Mwenezi Rural District Council (RDC) chairman, Joram Ncube has threatened to take legal action against ratepayers who are not honouring their dues to the local authority.

He said that the defaulters are threatening to cause a total collapse in delivery service.

Ncube said this during a full council meeting that took place at Neshuro Council Boardroom last week. He said council will start working on a resolution that will allow it to take legal action against debtors.

“Council is in the red because there are a lot of ratepayers who are not cooperative yet they want service. Legal action will be taken to make sure that all dues are paid,’’ said Ncube.

Tension between council and ratepayers arose during the 2020 budget consultations where the latter argued that increases in rates of up to 1 000 percent were beyond their reach and unjustified. The ratepayers called for a 50 percent slash in the proposed rates but council based its increase proposals on the galloping inflation.

The residents then formed an association and wrote a letter of protest to council.#MasvingoMirror#