MDC councilor causes commotion at public hearing

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO- Police details were on Thursday called to control a rowdy crowd led by MDC councilor Godfrey Kurauone that was singing, shouting and disrupting a constitutional amendment public hearing held at Mucheke Hall.

The hearing was for the constitutional amendment number 2 bill by the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs which was chaired by Chegutu legislator Dexter Nduna.

Kurauone confirmed the matter to The Mirror but said he did not incite the group into singing. He however, stated that he was voicing his own concerns as he had waited for a long time.

“I did not incite anyone; I was simply voicing my displeasure of having to wait for a long period to be heard. The Police came to maintain order after the singing,” said Kurauone.

Efforts to get a comment from Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula were futile as she was in a meeting.

“MP Nduna kurumidzai tamira nguva refu, toda kupinda isu,” (Quickly finish with the first group, we want to enter the hall, we have been waiting for a long time here,” shouted Kurauone.

The Mirror attended the hearing which was held in batches to observe social distancing.

Commotion started after Kurauone incited a group of men that was waiting outside the hall into singing and telling Nduna to hurry consultations with the first batch.

The group peeped through broken glass panels on the door, shouting and singing Chirangano, a song by Paul Madzore which is aligned to the MDC.

Proceedings nearly came to a halt as security failed to contain the renegade group and tempers only calmed after Police details were called from Chikato Police Camp.

Meanwhile there was failure to observe social distancing by participants as they were cramped at the hall’s gate waiting for their turn to give comments on the bill.#MasvingoMirror#