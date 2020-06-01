Masvingo Covid-19 cases jump to 31





















































Ezra Chadzamira.





Morris Bishi





Masvingo – Masvingo has recorded 4 new Covid-19 cases today bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 31.

All the cases in the province are Zimbabwean nationals returning from neighbouring countries.

Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira confirmed the latest development and said most cases were detected at Masvingo Teachers College quarantine centre except for one case at Bikita Training Centre. He said all the cases are in good condition with mild conditions and health officials are monitoring them.

“As of today Masvingo has 31 cases with four new cases recorded today. Of the new cases one 3 are from Masvingo Teachers College and one from Bikita Training Centre. All our cases are returnees, there is no local transmission that is why we are saying people should not panic but should be cautious and adhere to lockdown measures.

“A few were moved to Rujeko Isolation Centre while others are isolated at Masvingo Teachers` College and they all have mild conditions. I encourage people in our communities to report all border jumpers to authorities since they can bring the virus” said Chadzamira.#MasvingoMirror#