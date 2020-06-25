Masvingo artist calls on Zimbabweans to focus on reviving economy









































Admire Clever Mande





ETHEL MHURU

MASVINGO-Admire Clever Mande popularly known as Ras Mande by his legion of fans has called upon Zimbabweans to stop politicking and focus on rebuilding the economy which is virtually on its knees.

Masvingo based reggae dancehall Ras mande made the call ahead of the release of his single set for Monday next week titled ‘Let’s Build Zimbabwe’ which encourages the people to unite and raise their standards of life rather expending energy on political fights.

“We are spending our energy on politics instead of building the economy hence I decided to pen a song encouraging Zimbabweans to desist from politics, drugs and unnecessary fights.

“If the energy they spend on political fights and sloganeering is channelled towards building the economy we could be somewhere. Let’s uplift our lives and stop insulting each other,” said the 31 year old dancehall artist who has been in the musical trenches since 2009.

Meanwhile, Ras Mande revealed to The Mirror that beginning next month Masvingo artists are set to start indoor shows coordinated by Kauleza Entertainment in view of the Coronavirus lockdown measures which discourage people to gather in large numbers.

“One of the top DJs in town, DJ Kauleza (Augustine Mhembere) is organising artists to have indoor shows since we are not allowed to have live shows where our fans attend in their numbers. This will go a long way in keeping us connected with our fans as we last performed live in March before the lockdown started,” said Ras Mande.

The indoor shows are pre-recorded and will be posted on various social media platforms for fans to view and listen.#MasvingoMirror#