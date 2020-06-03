Lutheran Church donates PPE to Mberengwa hospitals

























SYDNEY NCUBE

ZVISHAVANE-MBERENGWA BUREAU

ZVISHAVANE - The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe (ELCZ) has donated material to help nine hospitals fight Covid – 19.

The handover of the consignment which included masks, gloves, and gumboots was done at Mandava Stadium last Friday by the Lutheran Development Service Director Simangaliso Hove.

“We have redirected some of the funds that we had for our normal regular activities to assist health institutions in the districts where we are operational. We are assisting three hospitals in Mberengwa as well as hospitals in Chivi, Mwenezi, Gwanda and Beitbridge among other areas,” said Hove.

She called for transparency in the use of the donated material.

The Lutheran Development Services is the development arm of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe and an associate programme of the Lutheran World Federation for World Service. The LDS is also registered as a Non-Governmental Organisation under the Non-Governmental Organisations Act of the Government of Zimbabwe.