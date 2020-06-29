Herdboy returns to terrorise former employer

TATENDA CHIZU

MASVINGO RURAL – Former workers can be a big risk.

Farai Shumbayaonda (32) from Shumbayaonda Village under Chief Mapanzure has been slapped with a 40 months jail term after he returned to his former workplace several times and stole goods worth thousands of dollars.

In one of the incidents, he stole a donkey.

Eight of the 40 months were suspended on condition that he did not commit a similar offence in five years. Another two months were suspended on condition that the he paid full restitution to the complainant.

Shumbayaonda who faced seven counts of theft and unlawful entry was convicted by Magistrate Grace Tupiri at Masvingo Magistrates Court last week.

The State led by Malvern Mapako said Shumbayaonda used to work at Farm 130 Mushawasha West under Chief Mapanzure which belongs to Hilda Rioga, a teacher at Musingarambwi Primary School.

On May 26, 2020 at 10pm, Shumbayaonda broke into the dining room at the farm and stole two green solar lights, 500g dog feed, 2 litres cooking oil, an inverter and 12volts battery.

Rioga heard some noise and called out for help from neighbours. Shumbayaonda ran away leaving the goods behind.

On count three and four, on June 5, 2020 at 11pm, Shumbayaonda went back to the same farm and noticed that Rioga had fallen asleep. He opened an unlocked storeroom and stole 2x50kg Compound D fertilizer bags and went away unnoticed. He sold the fertilizer to Personal Kachidza and investigations led to the arrest of Shumbayaonda.

On count five, at Farm 351 Mushawasha West under Chief Mapanzure, Shumbayaonda proceeded to Lovemore Dzinoreva's homestead at midnight. He went to the kraal, untied a brown donkey and drove it to his place of residence. A report was made and investigations led to his arrest.

On count six and seven, Shumbayaonda went to his former employer's homestead on June 9, 2020 at 11pm and stole a wheelbarrow which was in the yard and went to the storeroom where he loaded 50kg barbed wire and went away unnoticed. He was intercepted by Milton Mudangaza and Tapiwa Musiiwa and he ran away leaving the property. #MasvingoMirror.



