Great Zimbabwe University students practicing social distancing

Morris Bishi





Masvingo – The Great Zimbabwe University took great precaution and screened exam students today as they come back to school after staying away at home for 9 weeks during the Covid- 19 lockdown.

Medical staff at the University with relative heavy PPE took the students through the process. The PPE used by the health staff was manufactured at the University.

