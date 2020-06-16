Gweru signs US$9m deals to renovate ranks





































Elizabeth Mashiri

Midlands Bureau

Gweru - The City of Gweru has signed US$9 million contracts with Bentach Resources and Cassas Properties to renovate four ranks in the country’s third largest city.

The companies will scoop their costs by running the ranks for the next 15 years.

The ranks and vending stalls are Kudzanai, Kombai, Iven rank and the development of Mtapa rank and the work must be completed in seven months.

The deals were signed at the Mayor's Parlor last week.

“The signing is a milestone for the City. This follows a cabinet directive to take advantage of the Covid lockdown to clean and refurbish our cities. As a local authority we had no capacity to renovate these structures, we therefore invited investordo and run the ranks for the next 15 years," said Josiah Makombe

Acting Town Clerk, Vakai Chikwekwe said Bentach Resources will invest US$3m to renovate Kudzanai Terminus and the project will be completed in four months.

Cassas will renovate Iven and Mtapa terminuses and refurbish Kombayi Vegetable Market at a total cost of US$6m. This project is expected to be complete in the next seven months.

Chikwekwe said that this time council signed water tight deals unlike in the past when contractors left some projects uncompleted.#MasvingoMirror#