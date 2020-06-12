Gweru Medical Sup ‘assaults’ sister-in-charge

































































ELIZABETH MASHIRI

MIDLANDS BUREAUGWERU - Gweru Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Fabian Mashingaidze has been reported at Gweru Central Police Station on allegations that he assaulted the medical centre’s sister-in-charge during a meeting.It is understood that the report was made by Sr Chenaimoyo Masvusvu who is the complainant.Police confirmed the report.Dr Mashingaidze also confirmed the issue but he told The Mirror that he is pursuing a legal issue against Sr Masvusvu.Efforts to get a comment from Sr Masvusvu were futile. Gweru Provincial Hospital has been dogged by allegations of corruption and this has been the source of friction among the top managers."I wouldn't want to comment over these stories because I am taking legal action. Yes l am following a legal process because some of these stories are defamatory. So maybe try and get the correct position elsewhere," said MashingaidzeSources said friction between the two came to a boiling point on May 26, 2020 when there was a confrontation during the meeting.Nurses recently staged a demonstration against leadership at the hospital.#MasvingoMirror#