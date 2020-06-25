Gutu woman arrested for ‘raping’ farm labourer

























SHANNISE DZOBO

MASVINGO – A woman who claimed to be sex starved because her husband is advanced in age will soon appear in court after she allegedly forced a farm labourer to have sex with her.

State papers seen by The Mirror show that Maidei Mugwagwa (43) begged for sex from Brighton Hohodza (29) who stays at Stand 3, Eyrie Farm in Chatsworth but the complainant turned down the offer.

After turning down the offer, Hohodza allegedly moved away leaving the accused in the yard while he went away into his living room.

The State says Mugwagwa who is from Ripley Farm, Chatsworth followed the complainant into the living room, closed the door behind her before stripping naked in front of the complainant.

She allegedly grabbed Hohodza (29)’s manhood and caressed it until it was erect. She laid the complainant on the ground, mounted herself on top of him and had sex with the complainant without a condom or his consent.

The incident happened on 6 May, 2020 at around 10am.

The State says the complainant was at his homestead where he resides and employed as a caretaker and the accused approached him to have sexual intercourse with her.

The accused is expected to appear before Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga.#MasvingoMirror#