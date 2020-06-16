Gutu Villagers buy US$300 goats to bait hyenas

























Morris Bishi

Gutu – Villagers from Gutu North are putting together an equivalency of US$300 to buy goats whose meat will be used as bait for marauding hyenas that have killed tens of goats and cattle in the area.

Chief Chitsa confirmed this in an interview with The Mirror and added that the process to trap the hyenas started on Sunday.

He said each household in his area will pay Z$1.50 towards buying the goats and this will be collected by village heads.

Chief Chitsa also said that the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) moved into the area on Friday to deal with the problem after the hyenas killed over 100 goats and many herds of cattle.

Zimparks spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo could not tell The Mirror at the time of going to Press how the ranchers will conduct their operations against the hyenas.

It was also not clear at the time of going to Press how the goats would be used to bait the carnivores.

Farawo however, hinted that national parks are already overpopulated and driving the hyenas into the conservancies is not an option. This means that chances are that the hyenas will be shot dead.

“We are mobilising resources from the communities so that we can buy 10 goats which will be used to trap the hyenas which are terrorising the area. Each household is paying $1.50 towards the program.

“We started yesterday with two goats which I donated and we hope that the first results will be there tomorrow. As I speak three cows were killed by hyenas last night and we are still getting reports of more livestock that were attacked” said Chitsa.

The hyenas have terrorised Nyazvidzi Small Farms, Nharira, Chinyika, Firomumwe, Makudo, Soti Source and Chitsa.#MasvingoMirror#