Former Runyararo Primary school head dies





















































BEVERLY BIZEKI



MASVINGO – Former Runyararo Primary School head Alphons Tomsen Mugabe is no more.

He was 78.

Mugabe who died on Sunday at Royal Women`s Clinic in Masvingo after a long illness was laid to rest at Mangwandi cemetery on Tuesday.

His daughter Hilda Tomu confirmed the sad news to The Mirror and said the family has lost an astute educationist and a loving father.

“Our father died on Sunday after a long illness and we buried him at Mangwandi Cemetery on Tuesday. It is a big loss to the whole family since he was a humble unifier, hardworking and a humorous academic strategist who wanted to see all family members being educated.

He fought a good fight and finished his course successfully. His love and kindness for all will forever be cherished” said Tomu.

Mugabe served in the education sector for 43 years. Before coming to Runyararo he worked at Chidyamakono, St Verina, Renco Mine and Chikato primary schools.

He left behind 6 children.#MasvingoMirror#