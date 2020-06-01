First Lady gives food hampers to 100 elderly in Chivi

































Angel of Hope Foundation Director Chipiwa Mundandanda (left) handing over food hampers to beneficiaries at Nyaningwe Secondary School.

Tawanda Homba

Chivi – At least 100 elderly people from Chivi Central walked back home with beaming faces today after they received food hampers from First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa.

The hampers were presented by Chipiwa Mundandanda the director of Angel of Hope Foundation which works with Mai Mnangagwa and the function took place at Madamombe and Nyaningwe Secondary School.

Mai Mnangagwa killed two birds with one stone as she used the same occasion to spread literature about Covid -19.

Mundandanda told people gathered for the event that Mai Mnangagwa was not present at the occasion because she was away in Mwenezi where she was attending to similar business.

The hampers included mealie-meal, cooking oil, rice, salt, soap and sugar.

The donations are made under the First Lady’s organisation known as the Angel of Hope Foundation.

The recipients were broken into groups of 50 to ensure social distance.

They were also given an opportunity to raise issues with the First Lady and they appealed for Government’s intervention in the spiralling cost of living. The elders also complained against the youth who they accused of violating lockdown rules by going to the business centres.

The chairperson for Chivi Rural District Council, Godfrey Mukungunugwa hailed Amai Mnangagwa for the kind gesture.#MasvingoMirror#