Ruvimbo Rutsate and Ngonidzashe Brian Chizaza .









Gweru's first wedding in 66 days Doctor Ruvimbo Rutsate and Ngonidzashe Brian Chizaza were the first couple to wed at Gweru Magistrates Court on Friday 12 June, 2020 after 66 days ban on weddings under Covid19 lockdown.













































A friend to the couple said they were excited to wed after postponing once in April. There is an average of three who wed at Gweru every day.#MasvingoMirror#