Craft Properties spreads its wings to Masvingo

Kudakwashe Taruberekera.
TATENDA CHIZU
MASVINGO-Exciting times abound in the
housing development industry in Masvingo with fast-growing construction
company, Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd opening a branch in the ancient city.
The chief executive officer and founder
of Craft Properties, Kudakwashe Taruberekera who is from Masvingo promised to
change the face of the construction industry in town.
“These indeed are exciting times for
us and the people of Masvingo as we are looking at changing the industry in the
old city with products they have only been dreaming about.
“We are bringing world class
innovations and a work ethic. We will also use our contacts and world-wide
networks to bring the best for our new clients in Masvingo,” said
Taruberekera.
Craft Properties Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of
Craft Properties Holding LLC, is located at number 18A Bradburn Street and
opened its doors to the public on June 1 this year.
The
company is prepared to partner individuals, organisations in and around
Masvingo who have land that needs to be developed into residential and industrial
stands where Craft Properties offers very flexible conditions.
The company which is headquartered in Kadoma has
successfully implemented housing development projects in the City where it developed
1573 high density residential stands and an Agro-Residential Plots Project comprising
93 plots.
The land development and
construction giant has dominated the construction industry in Kadoma for the
past 12 years setting its sight on consolidating its dominance by spreading its
wings across Zimbabwe this year.
Taruberekera said they seek to
complement Government’s Vision 2030 where President Mnangagwa has set his sight
at making Zimbabwe a middle income economy.
“We believe the year 2020 is ours to take
giant steps in dominating the industry so we would engage massive business and
investment in and around the country. We intend to offer our excellent services
in land development and construction to every town and city in Zimbabwe with an
aim to improve housing developments for the communities and individuals.
“The company needs to ensure ready
availability of decent and affordable shelter to the people of Zimbabwe in line
with the Government’s initiatives of improving housing standards of the
nation at large,” added Taruberekera.
Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd was
established in 2008 as a small organization and has grown to become a reputable
organization that has earned respect and recognition both locally and
internationally. The company has expanded and now boasts of various
entities registered locally and falling now under the holding company, Craft
Properties Holdings.
The company has also established the
Craft Properties USA LLC in the United States of America that principally deals
in real estate business. Craft Properties USA LLC specializes in property sales
and management, project management and land development, asset valuations and
advisory services.
The company supplies building and
construction materials, appraisal management, construction risk management,
auctioneering, property accounting services and tenant/buyer management.
Craft Properties USA LLC also
coordinates international business for the organization and mobilizes investors
for Zimbabwe in various sectors of the economy.
“We have been on a growth trajectory
in recent years and in 2020 we see ourselves spreading to all provinces in
Zimbabwe. Our vision can only be achieved with the support our organization gets
from its clients and stakeholders since its inception in 2008.
“We are sincerely grateful to our
clients and stakeholders who made it possible for us to get this far since our
establishment 11 years ago,” he said.
Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd has also
been chosen as the high profile representative of regional business elite on
behalf of Summit of Leaders organizing committee at a business conference held
in Oxford United Kingdom.
The diversified property developer
has also been awarded an International Business Licence in Oxford, UK by the
Europe Business Assembly in accordance with the United Kingdom Trade Marks Act of
1994 and Europe Business Assembly awards regulations which allows it to operate
internationally.
