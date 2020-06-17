Covid 19: Buhera villagers go up mountains to drink beer

























DUMISANI CHAUKE

BUHERA - In a bid to evade arrest from the Police, villagers from Buhera are going up the mountains and hills where they drink traditional brew from in large groups in violation of Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Chief Nyashanu confirmed the story and said it was not surprising that some villagers have resorted to this in fear of marauding ZRP cops. He said that publicity campaigns on the lockdown sponsored by FACT and GAOL were successful but old habits die hard.

“I am not surprised to hear that this is happening. My area is very big with 14 headmen and this kind of behavior happens in places that are far away from here,” he said.

The lockdown rules bar villagers from both brewing traditional beer and gathering for such drinks as this violates the stipulated social distance.

Efforts to get a comment from the District Taskforce Chairperson Freeman Mavhiza were futile as his phone was unreachable.

“Villagers brew the beer and when it’s ready for consumption, it is carried in 20 liter containers to the top of mountains where patrons buy and drink from,” said a source who declined to be named.

David Chizema who is village head Chizema also confirmed the practice.

He said that in some cases the imbibers have become so cunning that they don’t hide away from law enforcement agents when they gather for traditional beer drinks.

"It is true that some villagers are not complying with regulations. They gather and drink without caring a hoot about the deadly Covid-19," said Chizema.

Headman Chikuwa under Chief Nyashanu also said that beer brewing and gatherings are common in his area.#MasvingoMirror#