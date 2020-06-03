Condom uptake drops under Covid-19 lockdown

























SYDNEY NCUBE

ZVISHAVANE-MBERENGWA BUREAU

ZVISHAVANE – Condom uptake has dropped dramatically in Zvishavane during the lockdown period with people being restricted from moving from their homes, a National Aids Council (NAC) official has said.

NAC District coordinator Dennis Jaravani told The Mirror that the drop in consumption could be due to the distribution system that has been disrupted.

He said that the stellar condom distribution system relies on public places for distribution. The indefinite closure of shops, beer halls, restaurants and other public places that allowed the smooth flow of condoms was a major contributory factor.

He however, did not provide figures on the old and new consumption levels.

Jaravani said that his organisation was re-strategising and they were now using walk-ins at public health institutions and also getting the assistance of sex workers and Condom Champions (Health Promoters) to distribute condoms.

The new strategies are not as efficient though, noted Jaravani. He said would be users shy away from person to person distribution of the somewhat sensitive basic PPE, thus threatening the country’s outstanding distribution numbers.

Statistics from a UK-based charity organisation, Avert, show that the availability and distribution of condoms in Zimbabwe is one of the best in Africa, with 120 million male condoms and 5.3 million female condoms distributed yearly.

This equates to 33 male condoms per man per year, making Zimbabwe one of only five countries to meet or exceed the United Nations Population Fund’s regional benchmark of 30 male condoms per man per year.

