Chiwenga launches Presidential Heifer Pass on Scheme

Ellen Mlambo

CHIPINGE - Vice President, Constantine Chiwenga yesterday launched the Presidential Heifer pass on scheme yesterday at Taguta Farm, Middle Sabi in Chipinge.

The program was initiated by President Mnangagwa with the aim of empowering vulnerable rural communities especially those that lost herds to the Theileriosis outbreak.

At least 600 cattle are going to be distributed for the purpose and the first two districts to benefit are Gutu and Buhera which are the most affected. They will each get 100 herds of cattle.

Taguta Farm is where the 600 cattle are being kept before they are despatched to the different districts. Six cattle were attacked by lions at Taguta which means the number has been slightly reduced.

Beneficiaries are expected to pass on the first heifer progeny to the next approved farmers. Chiwenga said the scheme is for the most vulnerable of society.

"I am humbled by the Honour bestowed upon me, by His Excellency, the President Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, to launch, on his behalf, the Presidential Heifer Pass On Scheme, which is part of the broader Presidential Livestock Inputs Support Programme, which he launched on 28 May 2020 at Cleverland Ranch, Harare. This distribution marks the official commencement of the Heifers' pass-on scheme, targeted at rebuilding the National Cattle Herd," said Chiwenga.

"The first lot of ninety seven heifers will be transported to Buhera district veterinary office whilst the second batch of ninety seven will be transported to Makuto farm under Zouma Animal Health and Management Centre in Gutu district where the beneficiaries will collect them. It will be rolled out to other districts across the country as more heifers are made available in order to ensure continuity of the scheme," added Chiwenga.#MasvingoMirror#