Chiredzi woman found with elephant tusk

DELIGHT CHIREFU





CHIREDZI – A Chiredzi woman has been arrested after she was allegedly found with an elephant tusk weighing 1. 72kg hidden in a pile of grass in her yard.

The value of the tusk is $50 000.

Mavis Siziba of Daniela Village under Chief Sengwe appeared before Chiredzi magistrate Joy Chikodzore facing charges of possessing raw ivory.

It is the State case that on June 6, 2020, at 11am, game rangers from Gonarezhou Conservancy Trust picked up information that the accused had an elephant tusk at her home. They teamed up with Police details from Malipati Base and proceeded to Siziba's homestead.

Upon arrival, the Police searched the accused's homestead and recovered the tusk which was wrapped in a sack and arrested Siziba.

Siziba was charged with contravening Section 82(1) of S1 362/1990 as read with section 128( b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act chapter 20:14 " Unlawful possession of raw ivory."

Daught Phiri prosecuted.




