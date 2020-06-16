Chipinge Town council employee jailed for fraud

























PATIENCE MAGORA

CHIPINGE - A Chipinge Town Council employee has been jailed for 24 months after he defrauded a member of the public by selling a non-existent stand.

John Machangana’s sentence was wholly suspended by Chipinge magistrate Poterai Gwezhira on Monday on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar offence and that he pays full restitution of Z$50 000 to the complainant by July 15, 2020.

The State represented by Portia Matereke said that on June 26, 2019, Machangana of Gaza A made a misrepresentation to Pretoria Pachiti that he had a stand in Chipinge that he wanted to dispose of.

Machangana received $50 000 from Pachiti.

The fraud came out when the accused failed to deliver the stand to the complainant and she sought clarification from the town council. It is then that it was noted the stand number on the agreement papers belonged to council.

