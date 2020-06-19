Budding MSU student releases first single





Farai Gerald Bapata.

BEVERLY BIZEKI

CHIPINGE – Chipinge’s budding gospel artist Farai Gerald Bapata (23) is this Sunday dropping a single titled Usaneta which will be premiered on his Facebook page.

Bapata told The Mirror that the song’s objective is to encourage, motivate and alert people about God’s intervention in every situation. He also said that he is working on reviving his career after a year long hiatus without new music.

“I am dropping a new single this Sunday on my Facebook page. The song is to encourage and motivate people to always trust in the Lord in every situation,” said Bapata.

Bapata who began his career in 2018 is no stranger to music circles having collaborated with heavyweights Mechanic Manyeruke and Kudzai Nyakudya on a track titled Runyararo.

He released his first track titled Mvura ngainaye in 2018 and later joined the Amos Mahendere led ensemble Zim Afro the same year and was one of their main vocalists on a track titled Mashoko ekubatana.

Bapata fell in love with music while he was at Gaza High School.#MasvingoMirror#