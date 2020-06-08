Broke car dealer stewing as SA based sister demands inheritance share

































































Rinamanyanga hariputirwi, chawakadya chomuka, mhosva hairovi, chisingaperi chinoshura musoro wegudo chava chinokoro. Vamwe vari parokudhauni some are busy selling inherited property behind the back of others, but not this time, not anymore.

The Car dealer is in hot soup, he is stewing as the sister is on his back demanding a share of the proceeds from the sale of a house in Rhodene eyezve yemuna Curry iya, you know it don’t you.Kana isu vekumaGumtree tichimuziva koimwi mungatadza ngei, ngei, ngei, the last time he left this our light skinned sister or mukaradhi here if you want languishing in poverty after duping her of her beauty and vehicle. Yes vehicle, car, mota car and she is now a ZUPCO frequenter.But usadaro Charlie Chaplin, MorreLuck Wegonera with your partner in crime Billy Magetsi aka Bhiriati Nya from Mucheke.After destroying this lady, naiyewo waiti awana mukomana, baba vangu nhiya iwee, Charlie Chaplin goes on to sell the family house to this other businessman, HOTH is yet to get his name.Charlie Chaplin sold the house for a song and got two stands at Victoria Range and a vehicle, jalopy, Mercedes Benzi.HOTH is told that he had no right to sell the house in Curry Street because the Will clearly states that all children must share the proceeds if they are to sell anything from their late father’s estate. Chaplin went on forge the sister’s signature ehe ichi chiri Joni ichi, Nya, and sold the house and pocketed the proceeds.When the sister got wind of it haana kunonoka, ndiye munaMunenzwa kata, Zimbabwe akati can I have my share, mukoma vaakungoti pamunhondo pamusasa, pamutondo, pamutsviri, pasi pemupangare, story haichahwikwi.She went straight kuvakomana ehe uko kwaDetective Chief Inspector, that is when she was pacified with some money from the stand imwe yekuRunyararo West. She went back to joni asi mari munoiziva haitani kupera, now she wants more, more money, more money from the brother.As we speak, izvezvi she is breathing fire, moto mubhereira, vakomana vakatonzi batai munhu, saka Coronavirus ndiyo yambobatsira Charlie Chaplin. Lockdown ichingopera munhu kujeri because sister varikutolander manje manje kuzosimudzira nyaya apa baba nhiya dhora hatichina, takadhla naanaTombi naTombana.Two weeks ago Billy Magetsi and his partner in crime, Charlie Chaplin were spoted at the Robertson, Tongogara junction ziya riri mumakumbo vachisundana nayo jalopy, BMW yapera peturo pakati pemugwagwa.Kumba kuna Curry hakuchagiriki, apa the new landlord, I mean Oga landlord has only allowed Ra the younger sister to stay there temporarily, very soon with her husband they will be homeless. Icho!Till next week makuhwa ngaatsve guys, kumaGumtree kuyagodhola vakiti.#MasvingoMirror#