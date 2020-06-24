Bikita man ‘rapes’ 2 minors after showing them porno





















VIMBAI TSAURAYI

MASVINGO - A Bikita man who on three different occasions allegedly raped two juveniles after showing them pornographic material has been remanded in custody to Friday June 26, 2020.

Paul Garikai Mupamhadzi (29) of Mushuku Village under Chief Mukanganwi in Bikita appeared before Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga today.

He was remanded in custody together with his brother who according to the State actually showed the juveniles the pornographic material.

The State led by Liberty Hove said that sometime in November 2019, the first complainant (12) was going home from school with friends when they were called by the accused’s brother Davison Mupamhadzi and he started showing them pornographic material.

Paul who was standing nearby then allegedly lifted the complainant into Davison’s bedroom where he raped and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

On the second count, the complainant again passed by Davison’s homestead and asked for water to drink. She found Paul sitting together with his brother and the former followed her into the kitchen, carried her into a spare room where he once again raped her once.

The complainant was referred to Silveira Mission Hospital after the matter was reported to Police.

In the third count, a second complainant (13) was called by Davison as she came from school and she was again shown pornographic material. Paul then allegedly took her into the bedroom where he allegedly raped her.

The second complainant disclosed the matter to her teacher and the case was reported to the ZRP in Bikita.#MasvingoMirror#