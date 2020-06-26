Betrayal: Girlfriend reports teacher for rape after being sent to college





MASVINGO – In a bitter betrayal, a married Zaka teacher spent seven days in prison after a live-in girlfriend whose full course fees he paid for at Morgenster Teachers’ Training College reported him to Police for alleged rape.

Alfred Nzvinginya was arrested on Friday last week and only came out of jail yesterday after Justice Mawadze at the High Court in Masvingo granted him $1 000 bail.

Nzvinginya who is a teacher at Ngwere Secondary School in Zaka was ordered to report at Zaka Police station once every fortnight, not to interfere with the complainant and to continue residing at his Zaka homestead.

It is understood that the complaint was Nzvinginya’s live-in girlfriend for eight years and had her teacher training programme all sponsored by the married teacher.

Nzvinginya is represented by Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers.

Nzvinginya is refuting the allegations. He would argue that the complainant reported him for rape after he assaulted her for sleeping around.

However, it is the State case that Nzvinginya invited his girlfriend to his house on June 7, 2020, locked all doors and raped her once after which he threatened to kill her if she disclosed the rape.

Nzvinginya is married but does not stay with his family.

The accused was arrested on June 19 and appeared at Zaka Magistrates Court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody to July 3, 2020 pending trial.

The woman is alleging that Nzvinginya is bitter after she dumped him as he paid her whole tuition fees at Morgenster.

Nzvinginya is however claiming that the woman trumped-up the rape charges after he assaulted her for cheating on him on June 7, 2020 at her family house in the presence of her sister.

He said he was cohabiting with the woman since 2012.




