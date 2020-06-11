Beitbridge woman dies 4 days after ‘killing’ boyfriend





































The late Langton Ribombo.



Caroline Phiri

BEITBRIDGE – A Beitbridge woman, Khathutshelo Moyo who was on the run after allegedly murdering her boyfriend died in a car accident in South Africa four days after she committed the crime.

Moyo was allegedly helped by her other boyfriend only identified as Shem to kill Langton Ribombo.

After the murder the duo skipped the border to Messina where they got involved in the fatal accident. The Mirror is told that Shem is still hospitalised in South Africa.

The alleged murder happened on May 19 2020 and the fatal accident came on May 30.

Moyo was buried at Lutumba on June 4 and Police barred people from body viewing.

Sources said relatives of the murdered Langton Ribombo swore that the murderer would not live for another four days. They allegedly threw Rihombo’s slippers into the grave and instructed the deceased to pursue his murderers.

Rihombo was allegedly killed at Moyo`s house in Mapolovhele Village in Beitbridge, a few minutes after a relative dropped him at around 9pm. He was found without some of his body parts, including his tongue.

The suspects disappeared into South Africa immediately afterwards.

#MasvingoMirror#