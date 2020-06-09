Beitbridge Municipality loses case against Kingdom Lifestyle





































Beitbridge Municipality.



Morris Bishi

Beitbridge – Efforts by Beitbridge Municipality to cancel a land development agreement with Kingdom Lifestyle (Africa) Pvt Ltd has failed after High Court Judge Justice Siyabona Musithu dismissed its application with punitive costs last week.

On February 2016 the municipality entered into a memorandum of understanding with Kingdom Lifestyle for the creation of a residential layout and servicing of 167 stands with roads and water in the Eastlea low density area of the border town.

As agreed in the agreement the land developer was supposed to complete the project in two years` time of which the agreement would automatically terminate on the basis of non-completion of the project at the end of the specified time.

Through its lawyers Tererai Legal Practice the municipality made an application for cancellation of the contract at The High Court in Harare on November 4 2019 citing delays and it had already notified the developer in a letter dated August 27 2018.

Represented by Mutamangira and Associates, Kingdom Lifestyle opposed the application for an interdict and cancellation of the contract filed by the municipality saying MOU by the two parties was created by a council resolution and the town clerk alone cannot at his discretion institute proceedings to cancel it.

The developer also denies ever breaching the agreement and accused the municipality for breaching the agreement by failing to provide the necessary approvals on time. They said designs were done and submitted to council in July 2016 and follow ups made through letters yielded nothing.

The designs for both water and roads were finally approved by council on July 24 2019, three years and some months after the date of submission and a full year and some months after the date of expiration of the MOU.

Kingdom Lifestyle said there was no way work could have progressed without approved designs which was also part of what was agreed on the MOU. They also argued that the agreement between the parties does not have a provision for automatic termination.

After hearing arguments from both parties on May 27 2020 Justice Musithu dismissed the application by Beitbridge Municipality with punitive costs at client attorney scale.

The judge said the municipality has no right to cancel the agreement and the application for interdict and cancellation of contract brought before the court does not have any merits.#MasvingoMirror#